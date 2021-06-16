Aston Villa Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Dean Smith's side may have only finished 11th in the table last season, but produced some sublime football along the way to leave fans wanting more

Aston Villa will fancy themselves to start the 2021-22 season with a bang, as two of their opening three fixtures pit them against newly-promoted sides.

In between facing Watford and Brentford, the Villans also take on Newcastle, who struggled throughout the previous campaign.

One of the most tricky-looking periods comes towards the end of the year, when Dean Smith's side must navigate clashes against Man City, Leicester then Liverpool.

The season run-in, often crucial for sides outside of the 'top six', includes ostensibly favourable match-ups against Norwich, Burnley and Crystal Palace.

Their final match of the season, however, pits them against Man City once again.

Of course, there will be no West Midlands derby after West Brom were relegated, but will Villa fans care? Probably not.

Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2021-22