Assombalonga ends 12-game goal drought as Middlesbrough lose to Hull City

The DR Congo international ended his unimpressive form in front of goal but could not help his side avoid defeat at KCOM Stadium

Britt Assombalonga was on the scoresheet in ’s 2-1 defeat to in Thursday’s championship game.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international was handed his 23rd league start in the encounter but his effort was not enough to help his side avoid their 16th defeat of the season.

The forward was, however, able to end his uninspiring form in front of goal, having gone 12 games without finding the back of the net, with his last goal being against in November.

After returning to winning way against , the 27-year-old aimed to help the Smoggies continue the fine form when he handed his side the lead, dispatching his effort from the penalty spot with only four minutes into the encounter.

Herbie Kane, however, levelled proceedings for the KCOM Stadium outfit four minutes later before Mallik Wilks grabbed the match-winner at the death.

The forward featured for 79 minutes before manager Neil Warnock replaced him with Ashley Fletcher in his quest to ensure his side avoided defeat in the encounter.

Assombalonga has now scored seven goals and provided two assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this season.

The defeat saw Middlesbrough drop to 21st on the Championship table after gathering 44 points from 40 games.

The Smoggies are now three places and one point above the relegation zone, after 10 wins, 14 draws and 16 losses.

Assombalonga has been at the Riverside Stadium since 2017 after joining the side from and has found the back of the net 35 times in 108 league games.

The forward will hope to help Middlesbrough bounce back to victory when they face Queens Park at home on Sunday.