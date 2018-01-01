AFC Asian Cup Player profile: Udanta Singh
Name: Udanta Singh Kumam
Club: Bengaluru FC
Position: Right-Wing
National Team caps: 14
Goals: 1
STRENGTHS
One of the fastest players on the field, Udanta can be extremely effective on the counter. India
WEAKNESSES
Udanta's decision making needs to improve. The Manipuri born often wastes promising sequences of play by either playing the wrong pass or giving away possession after isolating himself on a stretched wing. Udanta needs to be more lucid with his decisions on the pitch and clinical in front of goal
NOTABLE PERFORMANCE
90 minutes on the clock at the Thuwunna Stadium and the deadlock between Myanmar and India was yet to be broken in a crucial Asian Cup qualifier game. Udanta Singh – who was brought on as a substitute – tore apart his marker on the right wing before setting up Sunil Chhetri for the only goal that was scored in the game.
CURRENT FORM
Udanta did not enjoy a great start to his season in the Indian Super League. The forward was wasteful with his crosses and failed to really make a mark in front of goal. However, his persistence paid off when he scored a late winner against Delhi Dynamos and fate took a turn ever since. The Tata Football Academy graduate has now scored three goals in the last four games for Bengaluru and will be high on confidence as he enters the National Team camp.