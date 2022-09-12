Asensio's angry touchline outburst addressed by Ancelotti as Real Madrid forward continues to attract transfer interest

Carlo Ancelotti has addressed Marco Asensio's angry touchline outburst during Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Mallorca in La Liga.

Asensio watched win from bench

Forward has barely played this season

Looks set to leave club next summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Asensio was an unused substitute as Madrid secured a comfortable away victory over Mallorca on Sunday. The forward reacted explosively when Ancelotti decided against subbing him onto the pitch in the second half, throwing his bottle to the ground and kicking the turf in disgust.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ancelotti told reporters: “Yes he [Asensio] is angry and I agree with him. It’s normal, it means he wants to play, to feel important. In this period he has been the most affected player in the squad and I take that into account. I totally agree with his anger, nothing happens.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Asensio has been a bit-part player at Santiago Bernabeu this season, featuring for just 17 regulation minutes in all competitions, and being an unused substitute on four occasions.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Spaniard was linked with a move away from the club this summer, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Milan all mentioned as possible destinations. He will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors in January with his current deal at Madrid due to expire on June 30, 2023.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Asensio will be hoping his wait for minutes comes to an end on Wednesday when Madrid host RB Leipzig in the Champions League.