Asamoah Gyan: Ghana striker explains reason for choosing Legon Cities on Premier League return

The veteran forward sheds light on his comeback to the GPL for the first time in 17 years

striker Asamoah Gyan reveals he was convinced to join Premier League ( ) side Legon Cities because of their ambition.

Gyan makes a return to domestic football for the first time since 2003, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal with The Royals ahead of the commencement of the 2020-21 football season on November 14.

He had been without a club since leaving outfit in January after a short-term deal.

More teams

"Here we go. I’m back home to continue my career with Legon Cities FC. I’m happy to join this club because they have a future plan for Ghana football. Don’t blink when the season starts. Follow my new club for every detail of the club. Thanks for your support," Gyan posted on Twitter on Sunday.

Here we go. I’m back home to continue my career with @legoncitiesfc. I’m happy to join this club because they have a future plan for Ghana football. Don’t blink when the season starts. Follow my new club for every details of the club. Thanks for your support 💪💪💪🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HlppSmxRVs — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) November 1, 2020

On a re-branding mission since assuming the new name of Legon Cities ahead of the commencement of the 2019-20 season last December, the club, formerly Wa All Stars, have won plaudits for their early relative success and growth, particularly in their social media community.

The club was formerly owned by ex-Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi who gave up the team to new owners after getting a Fifa life ban from football for corrupt practices.

Ahead of last season, Legon spent big on signing Ghana's 2014 World Cup goalkeeper Fatau Dauda, who previously had spells with clubs in and .

For the upcoming 2020-21 campaign, The Royals have also secured the services of Ghana U20 attacker and former trialist Matthew Anim Cudjoe who spent last season on loan at .

Both Gyan and Cudjoe were heavily linked to Kotoko for the upcoming season before choosing Legon.

Article continues below

The duo could make their first appearance for their new club against Berekum on matchweek one of the GPL season.

Gyan last played in the domestic league in 2003, featuring for Liberty Professionals for whom he scored 10 goals in the season.

He first left Ghana for in , going on to play for the likes of Modena, also in Italy, in , English side Sunderland and Al Ain in the . He has also featured for Al Ahli Dubai in the UAE, Chinese outfit Shanghai SIPG, Turkish fold Kayserispor and most recently NorthEast United.