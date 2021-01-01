Arteta gives Smith Rowe injury update after Arsenal youngster limps off against West Brom

The 20-year-old playmaker was forced out of the 3-1 victory over the Baggies, but the hope is that no serious damage has been suffered

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has offered an update on Emile Smith Rowe's fitness after the 20-year-old limped out of the 3-1 victory over West Brom.

The Gunners' home-grown star - who had recorded his first Premier League goal for the club - was forced off against the Baggies in the 63rd minute.

A hamstring problem has been picked up by Smith Rowe, but the hope is that he will not be laid low for long.

What has been said?

Arteta has told reporters of Smith Rowe's injury: "I don't know, he felt something in his hamstring so we took him off. Sometimes he cramps and that's something that's been happening for a while because he's still adapting to the league, to the amount of games every three days. Hopefully it's nothing major."

General fitness update

Arsenal's treatment room has seen plenty of business this season, with knocks picked up by senior stars on a regular basis.

David Luiz, Pablo Mari and Granit Xhaka were among those to miss out against West Brom, but all three could come back into contention for the derby with Chelsea on Wednesday.

"Let's see how they recover," Arteta added. "Again, we've lost so many players in recent weeks, so many big players. They have a huge effect in the team and it will be great because we have a very difficult game."

The bigger picture

The games are coming thick and fast for Arsenal at the moment, but focus has been narrowed on domestic efforts following the Europa League semi-final defeat to Villarreal.

Article continues below

A top-six finish could still be secured this season, but other results are going to have to go their way.

All Arteta can do is push his side towards taking nine points from their remaining fixtures, with games against Crystal Palace and Brighton set to follow the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Further reading