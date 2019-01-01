‘Arteta is already a fantastic manager’ – Gabriel Jesus talks up Man City assistant amid Arsenal links

The Blues striker is enjoying working with the Spanish tactician, but is unsure as to how long he will be sticking around at the Etihad Stadium

Mikel Arteta, who continues to be linked with a return to , is already a “fantastic manager” in the eyes of striker Gabriel Jesus.

The Spaniard is currently working as assistant to Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium and he has played an important role in the success enjoyed by City over recent seasons, including back-to-back Premier League titles and an historic domestic treble.

Guardiola has conceded that he expects Arteta to head out on his own at some point.

He was in contention to fill the top job at Arsenal when it was revealed that Arsene Wenger would be stepping down after 22 years in north London.

Speculation is now suggesting that the former Gunners captain could head back to Emirates Stadium as successor to Unai Emery.

Jesus can understand why Arteta is being considered for top Premier League posts, with a retracing of his steps to also being mooted, with the 37-year-old having displayed leadership skills at City.

The international striker said of his coach: “He's helped a lot of players. When I want to do finishing after training, I tell him and he comes and helps me.

“So he is really fantastic for us. All the players know that — everyone knows that in the club. He is a fantastic guy and fantastic manager.

“I don't honestly know what he thinks about his career, that is for him. I hope he can find his way and I hope he can be happy.”

City and Arteta are currently preparing for a Premier League meeting with Arsenal, with the Blues due at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Jesus will once again lead the line for the defending champions in that contest, with Sergio Aguero still nursing a knock.

The Brazilian has delivered on expectations in recent outings, bagging a brace against and a hat-trick during a clash with .

Article continues below

He intends to remain on the goal trail, having told BT Sport ahead of a trip to north London: “I have to do my job, my job is to score goals and help the team, without the ball and with the ball.

“Last month I was not scoring and I feel so bad because I have to score and help my team-mates.

“Now the goals are coming so I'm so happy but I cannot stop - I have to keep scoring.”