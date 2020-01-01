‘Arteta will have learned from Wenger & Guardiola’ – Arsenal boss can do ‘good work’, says Gilberto Silva

The former Gunners midfielder believes a coach who boasts strong ties to the north London outfit will deliver success in the long run

Mikel Arteta has been backed by Gilberto Silva to do “good work” for after taking important lessons from managerial mentors Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola.

A promising Spanish coach was appointed by the Gunners in December 2019 in the wake of Unai Emery’s dismissal at Emirates Stadium.

Arteta boasts strong ties to the north London outfit from his playing days, having captained the club prior to hanging up his boots, but is a coaching rookie at the very highest level.

At just 38 years of age, he has only previously worked alongside Guardiola in an assistant role at Manchester City.

Early signs of encouragement have been offered, though, at Arsenal and the general consensus is that he will get things right if given the time and support he needs to be successful.

Ex-Gunners star Gilberto is among those expecting positive things from a highly-rated tactician, telling the Daily Mail of a man who has learned from some of the best around: “He knows the club, he played under Arsene, he worked with Pep and I’m sure he learned from both of them and the other managers he worked with.

“He can do good work for the club.”

Arsenal are leaning heavily on familiar faces when it comes to future planning as Arteta is in the dugout, Freddie Ljungberg and Per Mertesacker form part of the coaching and youth development teams and Edu fills a technical director post.

Gilberto, who was a member of Arsenal’s iconic ‘Invincibles’ squad from 2003-04, admits he would not be against returning to the Emirates if a suitable position was put to him.

The Brazilian said when asked about a possible retracing of his steps: “I’m enjoying my other work.

“But you never know. Arsenal hold a special place in my heart and if one day I get an invitation from the club of course I’d think in a special way about it.

“But for now I’ll be following from the outside and if I can help Arsenal in a different way at the moment, I’ll do my best.”

Arsenal remain in contention for European qualification and glory this season, with Arteta’s side set to be back in action on Sunday when they take in a derby date with north London neighbours .