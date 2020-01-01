Arteta believes new position suits Lacazette after standout Europa League effort

The 29-year-old was used as an attacking midfielder and played a crucial role as his side maintained their perfect Europa League record

coach Mikel Arteta believes Alexandre Lacazette has found his new position after his standout role in the 4-1 win against on Thursday.

Lacazette was utilised as a number 10 for the clash and opened the scoring 10 minutes. He also struck the woodwork later in the game.

Pablo Mari doubled his side's lead shortly afterwards and Eddie Nketiah made it 3-0 just before half-time. Emile Smith-Rowe rounded off the scoring in the second half after Koya Kitagawa pulled one back for the visitors.

More teams

Arteta was impressed by the way the international played behind main striker Nketiah, telling reporters: "He's played a good game in that position. It suits him. He's really good at linking play, he worked hard and scored a beautiful goal."

Lacazette, meanwhile, says the Gunners were boosted by the return of supporters for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic forced matches to be played behind closed doors.

A total of 2,000 spectators were allowed into the Emirates Stadium to see the Gunners maintain their perfect record in the Europa League.

The 29-year-old says having team's fans back in the stands had a positive effect on their performance.

"It was amazing - we were so happy to see the fans today it really helped us during the game," he told BT Sport.

"Even in bad moments they pushed us to play good obviously we played well it was good football.

"We had two players [Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers] come back from injury, so we're really happy for them so it was a good night."

Article continues below

Lacazette had not scored for the north London side since the 3-1 loss to in September, but he was delighted to end his drought in front of the supporters.

"It was really good, really nice when fans are behind us. Was not easy for me this last couple of weeks but to see the fans behind me and the team - I really enjoyed tonight so thanks to them," he said.

"Tonight we wanted to enjoy it and to get our fifth win in a row which we did and now we have time to focus again for the derby on the weekend. we just need to rest and see what happens at the weekend [against ]."