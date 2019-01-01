Arsenal's Europa League defeat seals worst run since before Wenger

The Gunners succumbed to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Emirates Stadium which is sure to pile more pressure on under-fire boss Unai Emery

's defeat at home to in the on Thursday night extended their winless run to seven matches - the longest they've gone without a victory since before Arsene Wenger was in charge.

The Gunners took the lead at the Emirates thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's low finish right on half-time, but the German outfit re-emerged after the interval with a renewed purpose.

Daichi Kamada equalised for Frankfurt ten minutes into the second period, firing an unstoppable shot past Emiliano Martinez and into the far corner from the edge of the box.

The Japanese midfielder grabbed a second nine minutes later, producing another brilliant strike from outside the penalty area to stun the home supporters into silence.

Frankfurt held on for a famous 2-1 win and moved to within a point of Arsenal at the top of Group F in the process , with one match left to play.

The Gunners are not yet certain of a spot in the Europa League knockout phases, and calls for Emery to be replaced in the Emirates hot seat will likely increase after another damaging setback.

Arsenal have not won any of their last seven matches in all competitions - recording five draws and two defeats - which is a worse run than Wenger ever managed during his 1,235 games in charge.



The last time Arsenal waited this long for a win was way back in February 1992 under George Graham, who oversaw eight matches without a victory.

The north Londoners were also unbeaten in their previous 46 matches in all competitions when leading at half-time before tonight's clash, since suffering a 2-1 defeat at in October 2017.

Emery must now look ahead to a trip to Norwich in the Premier League on Sunday, which takes on even greater significance heading into a hectic festive period.

Arsenal are eighth in the top flight after 13 fixtures and already eight points behind in the race for the final spot.

To make matters worse, Emery's men haven't led at any stage in five games during their current seven-match winless run, drawing four and losing one of those five games after going ahead.

After their showdown with the Canaries, Arsenal will prepare to host next Thursday, before travelling across London to face West Ham four days later.