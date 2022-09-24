Another record smashed! Arsenal vs Tottenham eclipse all-time WSL attendance at Emirates Stadium

Supporters of Arsenal and Tottenham smashed the WSL attendance record in the first north London derby of the season.

53,757 tickets were sold

Attendance confirmed as 47,367

Previous record was 38,262 in 2019

WHAT HAPPENED? The impact of the Lionesses' Euros triumph is certainly being felt in the WSL. A league-record crowd turned out at the Emirates to watch Arsenal cruise past Tottenham on Saturday afternoon.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While there was a slight discrepancy between the amount of tickets sold and the attendance, the existing record was still beaten by almost 10,000. The attendance was confirmed as 47,367, beating the previous record of 38,262 set in the north London derby back in November 2019.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The home fans that made the trip will have been extremely happy with what they saw. Beth Mead opened the scoring for the Gunners before a Vivianne Miedema brace and Rafaelle Souza's header wrapped up a convincing 4-0 victory.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE WSL? To ensure big crowds can keep watching games, WSL teams will need greater access to the stadiums usually occupied by the men's teams. Clubs like Arsenal have a great following and deserve the opportunity to play in front of strong attendances on a more regular basis.