Arsenal vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Gunners are set to lock horns with Premier League rivals from Goodison Park as both clubs step up their preparations for 2022-23

Arsenal and Everton will be Premier League rivals once again in 2022-23, but for now they are readying themselves for pre-season action in the Charm City Match. The Gunners and Toffees are set to face off in a friendly contest staged on American soil in Baltimore.

Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard will not be placing too much emphasis on results at this stage, but winning is a useful habit to get into and GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need to keep across a fixture that will feature faces old and new for English top-flight heavyweights.

Arsenal vs Everton date & kick-off time

Game: Arsenal vs Everton Date: July 16, 2022 Kick-off: 12am BST / 7pm ET

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton on TV and live stream online

The pre-season contest will not be broadcast on television, but it is available to stream on Arsenal.com and through Everton TV.

Arsenal squad and team news

Arsenal saw summer signing Gabriel Jesus open his goal account during a 5-3 friendly victory over Nurnberg, while USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner also figured in that contest.

Arteta has now welcomed a host of international stars into his ranks on the back of summer breaks, with Thomas Partey, Bernd Leno and Folarin Balogun included in a travelling party.

Lucas Torreira is also in the squad after spending time out on loan, as is highly-rated French defender William Saliba – who has seen game time for the Gunners severely restricted so far.

The likes of Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka could all feature, but it remains to be seen whether risks will be taken on Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu as they have been nursing knocks.

Position Players Goalkeepers Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno, Matt Turner, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Runarsson Defenders Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel, Pablo Mari, Ben White, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Reuell Walters Midfielders Mohamed Elneny, Lucas Torreira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson Forwards Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos

Everton squad and team news

Toffees fans could get their first glimpse of new signing James Tarkowski following his move from Burnley as a free agent.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be eager to rediscover his goalscoring touch, especially with fellow frontman Richarlison having departed for Tottenham.

Lampard has a couple of injury concerns to manage, with Andros Townsend still working his way back to fitness from a serious knee ligament injury and subsequent surgery.

Club captain Seamus Coleman is another that is not expected to figure in pre-season, while midfielder Allan is a serious doubt to line up against the Gunners.