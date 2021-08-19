Arsenal vs Chelsea: Who are the top 5 goalscorers in the history of the North West London derby?

Goal takes a look at the players who have scored the most number of goals in North West London Derby...

The North West London derby is upon us as the two giants of the Premier League are all set to face-off for the first time in the new season on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal and Chelsea had contrasting starts to their campaign last weekend. While Chelsea were off to a flying start with a convincing 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal suffered a shocking loss to new boys Brentford City who returned to top-flight football after a gap of 74 years.

After a solid start to their campaign, the Blues will now be further boosted as new signing Romelu Lukaku, who re-joined the club this summer for a club record transfer fee of £97.5, is likely to be part of the matchday squad this Sunday.

Arsenal vs Chelsea is certainly a blockbuster fixture in the Premier League as we have seen several high-scoring matches in the past. Didier Drogba has been the most lethal finisher in the history of the North West London derby as he netted 13 goals In 15 derby appearances over the course of two different stints at Chelsea.

The former Ivory Coast international is closely followed by Arsenal legend and the club's all-time highest goalscorer Thierry Henry, who scored 10 goals in 20 appearances in the North West London derby. The French star played at Arsenal from 1999 to 2007.

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard is also in the top five with seven goals in 19 appearances.

Here, we take a look at top five players who have scored the most number of goals in the North West London derby.

Which players have scored the most number of goals in Arsenal vs Chelsea matches?