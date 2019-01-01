Arsenal vs Bournemouth: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The North Londoners will be aiming for their fourth Premier League victory when they face off against the 10th-placed Cherries

will host Bournemouth at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League, in what should make for an exciting encounter.

The Gunners come off the back of a 1-1 draw against at Old Trafford last week and an even more promising 4-0 hammering of Standard Liege in the on Thursday.

Eddie Howe's side, meanwhile, find themselves 10th in the league after a decent start to the season, winning three games and losing twice so far.

Game Arsenal vs Bournemouth Date Sunday, October 6 Time 2pm BST / 9am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the UK, the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It will be available to stream on Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Leno, Martinez, Macey Defenders Sokratis, Chambers, Luiz, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Mustafi Midfielders Ceballos, Torreira, Ozil, Guendouzi, Willock, Xhaka, Smith Rowe Forwards Aubameyang, Pepe, Nelson, Martinelli

Alexandre Lacazette will miss out on the clash due to an ankle injury.

Mesut Ozil's involvement is a doubt after falling out of favour with Unai Emery, while Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin could be rested following their UEL involvement in midweek.

Bukayo Saka could return to the starting XI after sitting out the win over Standard Liege.

Potential Arsenal XI : Leno; Chambers, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac; Willock, Xhaka, Guendouzi; Pepe, Aubameyang, Saka

Position Bournemouth squad Goalkeepers Boruc, Ramsdale, Travers Defenders Francis, Cook, Ake, Daniels, Smith, Stacey, Rico, Simpson, Kelly, Mepham Midfielders Gosling, Surman, Lerma, Ibe, Danjuma, Cook, Stanislas, Brooks, Wilson, Fraser, Billing, Butcher, Dobre, Kilkenny Forwards King, Solanke, Wilson

David Brooks, Charlie Daniels and Junior Stanislas will all be unavailable for the Cherries.

Ryan Fraser, however, is expected to return, while Adam Smith and Dan Gosling are still doubts.

Potential Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale; Stacey, S. Cook, Ake, Rico; H. Wilson, Billing, Lerma, King; C. Wilson, Solanke

Betting & Match Odds

Match Preview

The Gunners could leapfrog Leicester, who lost to , in the league should they secure three points against the Cherries on Sunday afternoon.

Emery has had an average start to the Premier League campaign, picking up 12 points after seven games, but he will be relieved that the likes of Arsenal's rivals in , Manchester United and aren't faring much better.

Tottenham suffered a shock 3-0 loss to , which has marooned them in eighth place and just one point behind their north London rivals.

Arsenal will be motivated following their emphatic 4-0 victory over Standard Liege in midweek, which featured a mix of youth players and fringe players.

Ozil's involvement in the match – and the squad – is still yet to be seen, with Emery making no suggestions that the midfielder would even be part of the matchday squad.

"I am thinking every time the best players for the match. When I decided he isn’t in the squad it’s because other players deserve it more," Emery said on Ozil and his selection process after the UEL win.

“What does he have to do? Continue working.

“Sunday we have another match. We are going to decide again."

Arsenal have already shipped 11 goals after seven Premier League games, and their defensive record has left a lot to be desired. They do possess strengths in their attack, however, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be looking to get off the mark against the Cherries.

On the display of his youngsters, Emery said: "Historically Arsenal have that responsibility with the young players. I told you before, my responsibility now is, speaking with the club, to give them chances. Our demands are very high to achieve our target.

“We are in one process. We want to do that process as quickly as we can. Our targets on the season are very important.

“Each match for the young player, if they play like tonight, they deserve to be with us and to carry on creating our way with them. Matches like tonight it’s good to use them.

“Here they are deserving to be with us for the next matches. When they are coming at key moments, matches with a high level, they are closer to us.”