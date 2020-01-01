Arsenal set for late Partey scramble as Atletico midfielder travels to London

The Gunners have little time to get contract details and a medical done but are confident they can get the deal over the line

Thomas Partey is flying to London as look to complete their £45 million (€50m/$58m) deal for the midfielder ahead of Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The Gunners have been working throughout the day on the transfer after they informed - who hold Partey’s registration - that they will be paying his release clause.

With the way transfers work in regarding players with release clauses in their contract, Arsenal did not have to negotiate with Atletico Madrid over the deal.

But Goal has learnt that Atletico have now been notified by La Liga that the Gunners have triggered the clause for the 27-year-old.

Partey had the first part of his medical in Madrid earlier today and will complete further medical assessments once he arrives in later this evening and travels to Arsenal’s London Colney training base.

Arsenal’s legal team have spent the day at London Colney working on what has been a complicated deal to get done late on in the transfer window.

But the Gunners are hopeful they will beat tonight’s 11pm deadline to land a player they have chased throughout the summer and who has been on the club’s radar for the past two years.

Partey’s arrival will be a major boost to Mikel Arteta, who has been desperate to add to his midfield options.

Speaking about possible incomings after Sunday’s 2-1 win against , Arteta reassured fans that the club would be doing all they can to add to the squad before Monday night’s deadline.

“What I can guarantee is that we are doing our maximum for that to happen, whether we are going to achieve it or not, I don’t know,” said the Spaniard, when discussing the possibility of bringing in new signings.

“I cannot discuss the players that we want but we recognise certain positions that we believe we are short in. First of all in numbers and then adding different qualities to complement each other and this is what we are trying to do.

“I always try to be really honest and clear. Believe me that the ownership, the board, myself, are doing everything we can to maximise the resources we have to improve the team and to sustain and keep the players that are in this club to make this club successful.

Article continues below

“I have 100 per cent backing from them. It's not just words, it's reality. Whoever knows me, if it wasn't like that I wouldn't say it but I say it because I feel it and it's true.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also set to confirm the capture of teenagers Nikolaj Duus Moller and Omar Rekik.

Swedish striker Moller will join from Molde and Dutch defender Rekik from . Both will link up with Steve Bould’s Under-23s squad in north London.