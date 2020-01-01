Arsenal need to change formation for Aubameyang's goals - Watford captain Deeney

The Gabon captain has made a slow start to the 2020-21 league season with just two goals after eight appearances

captain Troy Deeney believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's lack of goals is caused by his position in the formation.

For the first time in his Premier League career, Aubameyang failed to register a single shot on target as Mikel Arteta's side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa at home.

The 31-year-old has struggled to find the back of the net in this campaign with just two goals to his name after eight matches.

Deeney thinks Arteta needs to tweak his tactics to get the best out of the Gabon international who has been outstanding in his last two Premier League seasons.

“I’m starting to think, do they need to change formation to probably get Aubameyang in better situations?" the 32-year-old told Talk Sport.

"I know it’s very easy as we are pundits who sit here and watch and think we know everything about coaching, but he doesn’t seem to be getting in the same positions he once was and the goal threat he had before as well.”

Deeney is also confident the Arsenal captain will rediscover his goalscoring form despite the slow start.

When asked if Aubameyang can hit the 20-goal mark this term, he said; “I think we’ve all got to remember it’s been a very short pre-season with no real rest.

“Especially for those Arsenal guys who played the last game in the and with the Community Shield as well.

"They are probably tired; people don’t like to hear sportsmen get tired but they do. Mentally as well as physically. He’s just having a bit of a slow start.

“Would you still think he’s going to score 20 goals this season? I think he would score that many. When he gets going he’ll be right up there.”