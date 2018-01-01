Arsenal finally secure first half-time lead of the Premier League season

The Gunners took a 1-0 advantage into the interval against Sean Dyche's men, for the first time in the 2018-19 campaign

Arsenal have finally secured their first half-time Premier League lead of the season.

Unai Emery's side went into the break against Burnley with a 1-0 lead, thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal.

The Gunners will move level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea if they are able to see the game out, having won 11 games, drawn four and lost three of their 17 encounters thus far this season.

Indeed, a lenghty unbeaten run was brought to a sudden end by Southampton last weekend, a result followed by a 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham.

Wins over the likes of Huddersfield Town, Spurs, Bournemouth, Fulham and West Ham have all been achieved without a lead at the interval, however, as have draws with Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Gunners next take on Brighton on Boxing Day, prior to a trip to Liverpool before the New Year.

It remains to be seen if Emery will again give Mesut Ozil the captain's armband for those matches, having handed him the responsibility in the clash with Burnley.

Rumours persist over Ozil's future at the Emirates, with several reports claiming he could depart the club on loan in the January transfer window.

"I am not thinking in this situation," Emery said, having suggested he had not made a point of specifically explaining to Ozil the reasons for his recent omissions.

Article continues below

"I'm speaking each match with the players [about] why they are inside [the team] or why they aren't inside," he added.

"But I spoke sometimes with the collective and the specific individual and how I want him to respond every day.

"The conversation is sometimes not for each match. If I need to speak to the players each match, about why they are inside or they are not, I haven't time."