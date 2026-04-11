Arsenal are one of the established powerhouses of top-flight English and European football. Week in, week out, the Gunners are in the spotlight—both on the pitch and in the media. However, if you want to follow all their competitive matches, you’ll need a bit of guidance. This is because TV rights are held by different providers depending on the competition. We’ve broken it all down clearly here to show you which channels are relevant for Arsenal and where you can make sure you don’t miss a single match.

Arsenal FC: all broadcast info at a glance: Who is showing the Gunners’ matches live on TV and via livestream?

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Watch Arsenal FC in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield on TV and via livestream.

In Germany, Sky retains the Premier League rights and shows every match live—either as a single game or in the multi-match “Konferenz”. Arsenal’s fixtures are fully covered. Streamers can watch via Sky Go or the WOW streaming service.

Subscribe now to watch the Premier League, DFB-Pokal and more from just €24.99 per month.

From the 2025/26 season, Sky will significantly expand its English portfolio: in addition to the Premier League, it will also broadcast the Carabao Cup live. This means that Arsenal’s potential appearances in the League Cup are also fully covered.

The historic FA Cup and the FA Community Shield, however, remain the exclusive domain of DAZN, which will stream every relevant match live, including all of Arsenal’s outings.

Choose the appropriate DAZN package to watch the FA Cup, Community Shield and more live.

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In the Champions League, rights are shared: most of Arsenal’s games will be on DAZN, with Amazon Prime Video adding one Tuesday-night top match, occasionally featuring English clubs.

From 2027/28, Paramount+ will enter the fray, taking over the bulk of Champions League coverage. Full details of the new rights distribution are available here.

Should Arsenal reach the Champions League final, the match will also air on free-to-air TV, with ZDF handling the broadcast in Germany.

Watch Tuesday’s top Champions League clash exclusively on Amazon Prime Video:

Arsenal FC—all broadcast details at a glance: SPOX’s live ticker

We deliver live updates for many Champions League matches and handpicked Premier League blockbusters. Find our live tickers here.

Arsenal FC, all broadcast information at a glance: The club profile