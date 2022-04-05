Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney 'likely' to miss rest of the season with knee injury

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is "likely" to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, the Gunners have confirmed.

The full-back picked up the problem in training last month and after seeing a specialist it has been decided it requires surgery.

As well as missing the remainder of Arsenal's Premier League games the 24-year-old could also now be a doubt for Scotland's World Cup play-off against Ukraine, which is currently scheduled for June.

What was said?

In a statement Arsenal said: "Kieran felt discomfort after a training session on Thursday, March 31. Further assessments and scans have confirmed that Kieran has damaged his left knee.

"A specialist consultation took place on Tuesday, and as a result of further discussions with Kieran and our medical team, it has been decided that Kieran requires surgery to his knee. This procedure will take place in London in the forthcoming days.

"Kieran’s rehabilitation programme will start immediately after his surgery, at which stage a clearer understanding will be established on his recovery timescale. However, it is likely that Kieran will now miss the remainder of this season.

"Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Kieran to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible."

In addition, Arsenal said midfielder Thomas Partey is continuing to be assessed after picking up a thigh issue against the Eagles on Monday.

The bigger picture

Tierney's injury is a huge blow for Mikel Arteta as he attempts to steer Arsenal back into the Champions League for the first time in five years.

The Gunners missed the chance to go back above north London rivals Tottenham into fourth place after slipping to a 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday, though they still have a game on hand on Antonio Conte's side.

Nuno Tavares deputised for Tierney at Selhurst Park but endured a difficult 45 minutes before being substituted at half-time with Arsenal already 2-0 down, with midfielder Granit Xhaka being deployed as a makeshift left-back in the second half.

It is also bad news for Scotland manager Steve Clarke ahead of that summer meeting with Ukraine.

The play-off was originally scheduled for last month but was postponed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The game has been rescheduled for June, though that date could change again because of the ongoing conflict.

When the game is eventually played the winner will to play Wales for a place at Qatar 2022.

