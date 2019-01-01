Arouna Kone scores as Sivasspor beat Denizlispor

The Ivory Coast international came off the bench to help ‎Rıza Calımbay’s men overcome the Roosters at Denizli Ataturk Stadium

Arouna Kone was on the scoresheet in Sivasspor’s 2-0 win against Denizlispor in a Turkish Super Lig game on Sunday.

After back-to-back victories against Antalyaspor and Baskent Akademi, the 35-year-old helped Rıza Calımbay’s men extend their winning run to three games at Denizli Ataturk Stadium.

Hakan Arslan opened the scoring in the 40th minute before Kone sealed the win in stoppage-time, shortly after his introduction for Mali’s Mustapha Yatabare.

Gambia international Modou Barrow featured for the entirety of the game but could not help the Roosters avoid defeat.

The victory saw the Yigidos climb to the second spot in the league table with 18 points from 10 games behind Alanyaspor.

Kone, who has three league goals this season, will hope to start when Sivasspor take on Konyaspor in their next league game on November 9.