Arnautovic completes £22m transfer to Shanghai SIPG from West Ham

Despite signing a five-year contract in January, the striker has left the Premier League club in favour of a move to China

Marko Arnautovic has completed a reported £22 million ($28m) move from West Ham to Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.

Arnautovic handed in a transfer request at London Stadium in January, but agreed to stay at West Ham, signing a new five-year deal reportedly taking his wages to £100,000 a week after he was the subject of a £35m ($44m) bid from , with Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou Evergrande both interested.

However, renewed interest from reportedly led to the 30-year-old former forward asking to leave West Ham again in July.

West Ham have not disclosed the size of the transfer fee for the deal, which sees Arnautovic link up with Hulk and former playmaker Oscar at SIPG.

A West Ham statement read: " can confirm that Marko Arnautovic has joined Chinese Super League champions Shanghai SIPG for an undisclosed fee.

"The 30-year-old Austrian departs after two seasons at London Stadium, during which he scored 22 goals in 65 appearances in claret and blue."

Prior to the completion of Arnautovic's move to China, his agent and brother Danijel had been critical of West Ham after they initially rejected a £20m ($25m) offer for the forward.

Danijel Arnautovic told Sky Sports News : “He's not a cow or a horse which you bring to market.

“He's a highly talented footballer who is simply being used by West Ham. He's just a number to them.

“West Ham were trying to get rid of Marco right up until the last minute of the January transfer window and they are still trying to sell him right now. To them he's just a commodity.

“West Ham are still speaking to the Chinese club. He is still for sale and it's simply a case of how much money West Ham can get for him.”

Arnautovic joined West Ham from Stoke in 2017, scoring 11 Premier League goals in his first season at the club before netting 10 more in the top flight last term.

Manuel Pellegrini's side must now look to bring in a replacement for the striker, with Andy Carroll and Lucas Perez having already left the club. They have been linked with a £45m move for Maxi Gomez from .