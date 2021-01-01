Antonio Habas: Roy Krishna is the best player in the ISL

Antonio Habas has said that his team will not over overconfident going into the last two games in the league stage...

Antonio Habas has reiterated that striker Roy Krishna as the best player in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Krisha has been instrumental in the team's recent success as the Mariners are on a run of form that has seen them register five wins in a row. Bagan defeated East Bengal in the Kolkata derby in their previous game and Krishna was key again, grabbing a goal and two assists to help the team ease to a win and extend their lead at the top of the table to five points.

"I think that Roy is the same important player as last season. In the first few matches, he could not perform his best as he was without competitive football for six months. Now for me, he is the best player in the league. "

Antonio Habas' team now need just two points from their last two games to secure the league winner's shield. They are up against Hyderabad next who are involved in the race for the top-four.

"We have to respect Hyderabad. They are a good team with good players. They have had a good season. We will not be overconfident. In professional football, it (being overconfident) is never good for the team," Habas said. "They have a good balance in defence and attack. They are complete in transition."

"The three points (against East Bengal) give me the most satisfaction. But maybe this (derby) win (is more special) because it is nearer to the final. All ties are important but this one was more important."

Habas also confirmed that Marcelinho's injury is not serious and that Edu Bedia is close to a return to the first team.