Antonio Habas - We needed Victor Mongil as John Johnson is injured

The ATK boss feels football would have benefitted had Machado been fit to face his side.....

are second on the (ISL) table and will look to keep up with the table-toppers when they take on FC on Saturday.

Coach Antonio Habas spoke highly of their next opponent and how they are one of the best sides in the league. He admitted that the injury to Mumbai midfielder Paulo Machado is not good for football but claimed that the absence of Agustin Garcia, who is suspended after picking up four yellow cards, balances it out.

“I think that Mumbai City is a very talented opponent. They play in a manner in which it is possible to create problems in defence because they have good strikers, good wingers and they are strong in defence. It is difficult for all teams in the league (to face them). But I think that we have to use our chances to pick up three points,” he said.

“I think both teams have players who are capable of making an impact during the game. We need maximum intensity, concentration, attitude and to play as a team.

“Machado is a fantastic player. It is good for football that he plays. As a coach, it’s not good for me to see an opposition player injured. But we will be missing Agus, who is very important for us. I think this balances it out. I hope that Machado recovers quickly. Football needs good players as better football attracts more fans.”

The Spanish gaffer also explained the signing of Victor Mongil and was hopeful that the new signing can help his side for the remainder of the season.

“We needed one more player in our defence because (John) Johnson is injured for the season. We had the possibility to have another player. Because we only have Agus now and he has a yellow card. I’m very happy because (Victor) Mongil is a player we know and was with academy, he played with fantastic physicality and personality. I think that he can support us for the rest of the season,” he explained.

“Agus is missing out for just one game because he has four yellow cards. There’s no serious injury. Johnson couldn’t play a minute in the league. I needed a player immediately because we had a problem with the defence.