Antonio Habas: ATK weren’t at their best today

The former Granada coach admitted that his team didn’t have a great game against Odisha FC…

League leaders huffed and puffed to a 0-0 draw against Odisha FC on Sunday evening and coach Antonio Habas was pleased that they managed to eke out a point.

He acknowledged that his players didn’t produce their ‘A’ game but still managed to not concede a goal.

“I think one point is also good for the team. Maybe today the team didn’t play well. For us, it is more important that the scoreline was 0-0. One point is good when you don’t play well and you don’t concede. We are at the top of the table and we have to keep improving ourselves in order to keep the position,” said Habas.

ATK next play hosts to FC this weekend in Kolkata and Habas pointed that his team need to take one match at a time in order to collect as many points and qualify for the play-offs.

“Our idea is to go match-by-match and only after that we can think about the play-offs. Obviously all coaches want to finish at the top but now I am focusing on each match and have no other objective,” he mentioned.

ATK could have got a penalty late in the game when Narayan Das allegedly handled the ball inside the box from a Pritam Kotal header. However, the referee chose to ignore calls for a spot-kick, much to the agony of the Kolkata outfit.

“It is impossible for me to see the penalty decision from where I stand and so I cannot give an opinion on the referee’s decision. I think the referee was good today,” he observed.

Odisha FC did cause trouble to the ATK defence particularly in the first half when their wing-backs were often caught out of position.

“I think the problem with defence arises when your central midfielder does not perform and today we had that problem. Also, the opponent played from the wings and that confused our defenders. In the second half, we solved the situation and we had more possession and created more chances,” said Habas.