Ansu Fati becomes youngest scorer in El Clasico history

Ansu Fati has cemented himself in El Clasico history by becoming the youngest player to score in the vs derby at just 17 years and 359 days old.

Saturday's showpiece lived up to its billing in the early stages, with Federico Valverde opening the scoring after latching onto Karim Benzema's through-ball with only five minutes on the clock.

It took Fati a mere three minutes to restore partity at Camp Nou, however, finding himself on the end of a fine cut-back from Jordi Alba to level things at 1-1.

In doing so, the youngster reserved his place in Clasico folklore as the youngest ever to find the net in the historical fixture.

