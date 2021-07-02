Annan: Inter Turku midfielder ready for Ghana duty if called upon

The veteran has made 67 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring two goals in the process

Ghana midfielder Anthony Annan has conceded he is always ready to play for the national team if his services are needed.

The 36-year-old Inter Turku player last featured for the Black Stars six years ago, and some supporters felt his extended absence might lead to his retirement. However, he has stated that is not going to be the case.

"I am Ghanaian and my doors are always open if my nation needs my services," Annan said in a brief statement to Skyy Power FM.

The midfielder was part of the Ghana squad that finished third at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations and also played in the 2010 World Cup held in South Africa, where the West Africa nation reached the quarter-final.

He was one of the players who played in all five matches in the aforementioned competition before getting eliminated by Uruguay in a penalty shootout.

Annan played for Ghana 67 times, scoring two goals in the process.

Meanwhile, Genk attacker Joseph Paintsil is backing the Black Stars to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar next year.

The West Africans have set their sights on securing a place at the global gathering, having missed out on the 2018 edition in Russia.

Ghana will battle it out with South Africa, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe in the second round of the qualifiers for a ticket to the third and final phase of the series.

"For me, we have good players and a higher chance of qualifying for the World Cup if we do well," Paintsil told Citi TV.

“We have good players and I think we are going to have a good tournament.

“It all depends on the players and the management, we need to come together and work as a team and go out there to deliver."

Ghana, who are also targeting the Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon next year, will commence the qualification series with a home clash with Ethiopia in September, a few days before travelling away to face South Africa.

For their last match of the first round, the Black Stars will host Zimbabwe.