Anitta wears glittering Vini Jr shirt during Champions League final performance to honour Real Madrid and Brazil star

Brazilian pop superstar Anitta wore a glittering Vinicius Junior shirt during her Champions League final performance on Saturday.

Anitta performed before kick-off

Man City playing Inter in Champions League final

Brazilian honoured Vini Jr with back of shirt

WHAT HAPPENED? Anitta is a pop megastar and was tapped to play the pre-kick-off show ahead of the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter. In a glitzy performance, she wore a blue shirt that said "Vini Jr" on the back of it. Vinicius Junior then responded approvingly on social media.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Vinicius Junior has emerged as a superstar at Real Madrid, although they were eliminated from the Champions League by City, losing 5-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals. The winger saw Anitta's tribute and made sure to draw attention to it on Twitter. The pair have been spotted together before and the singer has said Vinicius is one of her "best friends".

WHAT NEXT FOR VINICIUS? He will be preparing for next season, with Real Madrid set to embark on a pre-season tour that will begin with a game against AC Milan in the United States.