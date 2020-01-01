Angers president Chabane questioned by police after sexual assault allegation from employee at Ligue 1 club

The French side have released a statement maintaining Chabane's innocence, saying he will cooperate with the police investigation to clear his name

Angers president Said Chabane has been placed under police custody following an allegation of sexual assault from an employee of the club, the side have confirmed in a statement.

According to the statement, Algiers-born Chabane maintains his innocence and is cooperating fully with the police investigation.

The statement on the club's official website read: “The management of Angers SCO confirms that President Said Chabane went to the premises of the Angers police services on Wednesday 5 February, in response to a summons received at the end of January.

“In accordance with the rules of the procedural code, he is currently being interviewed under police custody in the context of an investigation opened by the Angers prosecutor following the complaint of an employee of the club.

“Said Chabane formally challenges all the allegations brought against him and will bring to light all the elements necessary to restore the truth and to preserve his honour.

“Determined to have his innocence recognised, he is confident in the outcome of the investigation in which he fully cooperates.

“If the club management regrets leaks of fragmented and oriented information (which appeared in the press in violation of the secrecy of the investigation and respect for the presumption of innocence), the teams and the players remain fully focused on achieving SCO objectives.

“All the components of the club are ready for the visit of LOSC on Friday February 7, 2020 at 8:45pm at the Raymond Kopa stadium.”

Chabane’s business background is in the food industry.

He founded meat-manufacturing group Cosnelle in 1997, and bought his first factory in 1999. The group’s main office is in La Ferte-Bernarde, in the north-western department of Sarthe.

According to Le Parisien, the company now has 800 employees and a turnover of €100 million (£85m/$110m).

Chabane became the main shareholder of Angers in 2011, while the club were in Ligue 2.

With the same coach, Stephane Moulin, in charge of the team since 2011, Angers have risen to establish themselves as a mid-table side in the French top flight.

Chabane currently owns 93 per cent of the club, with sales of star players such as Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Karl-Toko Ekambi and Nicolas Pepe earning them a reputation as one of ’s most profitable clubs in recent years.