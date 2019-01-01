Angers announce Sada Thioub’s signing from Nimes
French Ligue 1 club Angers have announced the signing of Sada Thioub from rivals Nimes for an undisclosed fee.
On Tuesday, the Senegalese striker agreed a four-year deal with the Stade Raymond Kopa outfit after undergoing successful medical examinations.
Thioub has been with Nimes since 2016 and played a key role as the Crocodiles secured promotion to the French top-flight in 2018.
Last season, the forward was a consistent performer for Bernard Blaquart’s men, making 38 league appearances and scoring three goals as they ended ninth on the league table.
Angers, meanwhile, finished 13th in the 2018/19 season and have bolstered their attack with the 24-year-old striker in their quest to challenge for glory in the upcoming season.
🚨 Un Croco peut en cacher un autre...— Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) July 23, 2019
C’est officiel ! @SadaThioub, finaliste de la dernière CAN avec le Sénégal, est un joueur d’Angers SCO ! Il rejoint son ancien coéquipier à Nîmes, @RachidALIOUI17, qu’il retrouvera très vite à l’entraînement.
📄➡️ https://t.co/Ye3fnRHvq6 pic.twitter.com/us9AGUwFVC
Thioub will link up with his compatriot Saliou Ciss and other African stars in the club such as Mali’s Lassana Coulibaly, Ivory Coast’s Ismael Traore and Cameroon’s Stephane Bahoken.
The forward was part of the Teranga Lions’ silver-winning squad in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
He could make his debut for Angers when they take on Borussia M'gadbach in a pre-season friendly game on Saturday.