Andreas Pereira: I'll always be there for Solskjaer... I want to stay at Man Utd & win trophies

The Red Devils midfielder has praised the Norwegian for putting faith in the young players as he vowed to continue to "fight" for his manager

Andreas Pereira has vowed to give his all for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at and is determined to stay at the club to help them win trophies.

The 24-year-old has become an important member of the Red Devils' first-team squad over the past year, making 37 appearances in all competitions in 2019-20, prior to the season being halted amid the coronavirus outbreak.

And Pereira, who has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from CP but scored in the 5-0 win over LASK on March 12, is desperate to repay the faith that Solskjaer has shown in him.

"Even when I came to United at such a young age, going to United it's, of course, a massive club, but I know that they are willing to give youth a chance," he told the club's official website.

"That is what happened with me. Ole knows we will always be there for him. The young players give our faith and do everything to protect him, as he gives all his trust to us.

"I'm very honoured and that's why, as well, I want to stay at United. I want to fight for him, win games and win trophies."

Pereira has risen through the ranks at the club's famed academy and acknowledges that he needs to continue working hard if he is to remain at the club in the long-term.

He added: "Getting there, it’s tough but staying at the top is the most difficult. You can get some stick sometimes. You can get glory days, bad days but the most important thing is to just keep your head down and keep working because at the end of it all if you work hard everything is going to be fine."

The Premier League confirmed on Friday that England's top flight would not be returning at the start of May, as had originally been hoped, and Pereira was keen to repeat the message of staying at home to help stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

"Just stay at home and enjoy your family's home," he said. "Just be a little bit more patient. We are a bit frustrated as well but, as soon as we are going to play the first game next season, or end this season – as we don't know – we'll give everything and you'll see us play well at Old Trafford and win games."