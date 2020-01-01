Andre Ayew's goal inspires Swansea City to Championship win over Queens Park Rangers

The Ghana attacker was on the scoresheet to help the Jack Army to three points on Saturday

star Andre Ayew was on target as registered a 2-0 triumph over Queens Park in the Championship on Saturday.

The Ghanaian's 44th minute strike opened the scoring for the visitors before Jamal Lowe added a second goal after half-time to ensure three points at London's Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The matchday 21 win has taken Swansea to second on the league table, just behind .

More teams

For Ayew, the strike increased his goal haul for the season to eight, having featured in 20 matches so far.

The former Olympique de man broke the deadlock a minute to half-time, nodding home a rebound after a looping Jake Bidwell header came off the post.

In the 54th minute, the Jack Army made it 2-0 through Lowe, who raced on goal to slot a shot past goalkeeper Seny Dieng after being picked out by Matt Grimes.

Ayew has been crucial to Swansea's chase for Premier League promotion as he currently sits as the club's top scorer.

Last season, the Ghana skipper was equally influential as the Jack Army reached the semi-final of the Championship play-off where they fell to .

He finished the campaign as the club's top scorer with 16 goals in 45 appearances, his exploits also winning him the most valuable player prize at his club's end of season awards.

Article continues below

“I know I must help the team and have a style of play that's not just about scoring goals; it's about trying to help the team to play better football," Ayew recently said on his performance at Liberty Stadium. “I think we're doing well. It's very important for me to try and be as complete as I can be.

"If I can get goals, that's the icing on the cake, but it's important to play our game," he added. “The gaffer and the players trust in each other and we have the freedom to play our game."

The 31-year-old, who also won the club's Goal of the Month of November award, rejoined Swansea for a second spell in January 2018 after an unsuccessful stint at .