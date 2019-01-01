Andre Ayew: Why the Ghana forward turned down top-flight clubs to stay at Swansea City

The 29-year old is happy to remain in the second tier of English football, despite offers to play in top European leagues

Andre Ayew has stated he 'feels at home' at .

The international was considered one of the potential summer departures from the Liberty Stadium - like his brother Jordan, who joined , after the Swans failed to gain Premier League promotion, and had a less-than-fruitful loan stint at Turkish powerhouse, , last season.

"I am happy to be back," Ayew told BBC Sport .

"I feel at home. There were a lot of possibilities for me to move.

"As soon as I got back I felt the desire from the manager, the players - they wanted me to stay - and for sure the fans. That was special for me.

"When I felt that I started to think maybe we have to go for it again.

"We were talking about finding a solution with other clubs. I said if I don't find something which suits me 100 per cent I am not going to move just to say I play in or or the Premier League.

"The truth of the matter is a part of me wanted to stay here. A few days before the end of the market I told my agent: 'I have made my decision and I want to stay'."

Ayew signed for Swansea in the summer of 2015 on a free transfer from and scored 12 Premier League goals before came knocking for his services the following year, in a £20.5 million deal.

He would re-sign for Swansea in January 2018 at the cost of a club-record £18 million but didn't have the same impact as his first stint in South Wales, and they were ultimately relegated after seven seasons in the English top-flight.

Ayew had played seven times for the Swans this season and is yet to break his duck in the Championship, though he has provided two assists.