Andre Ayew receives praise after fine display for Swansea against Middlesbrough

The Ghana captain drew compliments from his boss after scoring and registering an assist on Saturday

manager Steve Cooper has praised international Andre Ayew and attacking partners Rhian Brewster and Aldo Kalulu after their fine performances in a big win over in the Championship on Saturday.

On the return of football after a coronavirus suspension, Ayew found the back of the net and provided an assist while Brewster scored twice as the Jack Army registered a 3-0 away triumph at Riverside.

The three points have sent Swansea to eighth on the league table, boosting their bid for Premier League promotion.

“To win 3-0 away from home is a fantastic result at any time of the season, never mind having not played for as many months as we have and having little preparation to get ready for the game,” Cooper said after the game, as reported by his club's official website.

“Rhian looked a real threat, got his two goals and he's disappointed he didn't have three,” said the Swans boss. He's a really good player, but we are a team that likes to play as a team.

“I thought Aldo was equally a threat down the right-hand side in the first half, and Andre was doing what he does week in and week out.

“I thought Conor Gallagher did brilliantly – winning the penalty getting in the box - and the midfield players were also getting high up the pitch.

“Rhian obviously will get some headlines because he got a brace but it's as a consequence of the team playing the way we want to play.”

Ayew has now taken his league tally to 12 goals in 35 appearances.

The 30-year-old will hope to continue his fine form when the Jack Army host Luton Town in their next game on Saturday.

He returned to Liberty Stadium after a loan stint with Turkish outfit last campaign.

Ayew's future at Swansea though remains in doubt, having been heavily linked to a transfer away in his desire for top-flight action.

The attacker rejoined the Jacks for a second spell in January 2018 after a frustrating move to .

He first moved to in 2015 from French side Olympique .

He once played for Lorient on loan.