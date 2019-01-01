Andre Ayew not interested in January transfer away from Swansea City

The 29-year-old Ghanaian has indicated that he is happy with life at the Liberty Stadium

Andre Ayew has stated that his mind is 100% with amid speculation that he could leave the Championship outfit in the January transfer window.

The international scored a brace in Saturday's 3-1 win over and Swans coach Steve Cooper said it was only natural for it to happen.

"Any player who does well at this level is going to create interest to move up to the next level," Cooper said as reported by the BBC.

Ayew has, however, come out to debunk rumours of a potential exit.

"I'm not thinking at all about that," the Black Stars captain was quoted saying as per BBC.

"I'm here, I'm 100% here just thinking about the next game, that's Luton. That's speculation, that's what people are going to say.

"I'm just focusing on what's ahead of me and I'm happy here so that's not something I think about."

Ayew stressed that he could have moved during the last summer transfer window, but decided to stay in South .

"I think I can do it at any level. That's not my question. I think I can play at any level, that's not the problem," he added.

"I'm happy here. If I'm here it's because I decided to be here. It was my decision.

"I'm just happy, playing my football, enjoying with the lads.

"We want to do something great so we need to keep working and later we will see [what happens]."

Ayew has nine goals and four assists in 21 competitive meetings this season.