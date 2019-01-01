Andre Ayew helps Swansea City stretch unbeaten run against Birmingham City

The 29-year-old was in action for the entire 90 minutes as the Swans extended their unbeaten streak in the Championship

Andre Ayew helped defeat 3-0, to remain unbeaten after five Championship matches this season.

Ayew made his third league appearance of the season at Liberty Stadium on Sunday. Steve Cooper's side moved up to become joint league leaders alongside .

The captain was impressive for the hosts and was a constant threat for the opposition. He also created a few chances in the opening minutes of the fixture.

Although he was unable to break his Championship duck, second-half goals from Kyle Naughton, Bersant Celina and Borja Baston secured maximum points for Swansea City.

The result handed the Swans 13 points after five games this season having drawn just one match so far.

After Tuesday's outing against Cambridge United, Swansea will battle Leeds United on August 31.