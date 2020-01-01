Andre Ayew happy to end Swansea City goal drought

The Ghanaian forward was pleased to be back among the scorers for the Swans at the weekend

Andre Ayew was delighted to end his goal drought for after scoring in Saturday's 3-1 victory over at the Liberty Stadium.

The 30-year old international had been without a goal since January 18 when the Swans beat Athletic 2-1.

It was also the last time the South outfit bagged all three points.

"Three points. Needed these points at home. Feels good to be back on the scoresheet," Ayew posted on Instagram.

"Great teamwork. Jack army was unbelievable!! Wednesday coming quick. Let's get ready."

Swansea take on at Craven Cottage on Wednesday with the hope of cutting the present five-point gap to the promotion play-off places.