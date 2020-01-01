Anderlecht’s Tau: I’ve made a lot of progress in Europe in three years

The Bafana Bafana star is in his third season on loan in Belgium since he left Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018

forward Percy Tau claims he has made a lot of progress in Europe despite being in his third season way on loan from Premier League club and Hove Albion.

Tau is on his third loan stint in , after teaming up with Vincent Kompany's team on a season-long loan in the summer.

Last season, the international won the Belgian First Division A title with and he thinks the change of environment alongside the experience are helping his career.

Meanwhile, the Bafana Bafana striker is yet to play a competitive match for Brighton and Hove Albion since he signed a four-year contract from in 2018.

“I feel like I have made a lot of progress during my three years in Europe so far,” Tau told Brighton website.

“My adjustments have to be quick because each year I have been at a different club. That’s been really good for me because I have learned to adapt to new environments and new people.

“The quicker I am able to adapt to those changes the better I will do on the pitch. When I look back at my games, I can see how I am improving all the time.

“I feel stronger for the experience. I have made lots of memories and have won the league title in Belgium, so it has been great for me.

“At the same time, sometimes it can be difficult, but you have to understand you have an opportunity to always progress and get better. You have to take things days by day and put in your best work each day.”

Tau has made a strong start to the 2020-21 campaign at Anderlecht with a contribution of four goals after nine league outings so far.

The 26-year-old shared some plaudits for manager Kompany and he believes the Lotto Park outfit, who are seventh in the league, can challenge for the title this term.

“I had discussions with Vincent Kompany and he gave me a really good impression and I had been aware of the stature of the club since I was in South Africa,” he said. “They are an established club in both Belgium and Europe.

“The manager has been really good to work with. It’s great to have someone in charge who has competed at the top level of the game for many years.

“He has a lot of experience and knowledge. He’s very engaging and always asks for feedback on the game, it makes us feel capable of winning games and competing at the highest level.

“I am confident we can have a good season. We’ve had some good results and we’re not far from the top of the table.”