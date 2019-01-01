Ancelotti backing Napoli to end Juventus' domestic dominance 'sooner or later'

The Bianconeri are on course for an eighth straight Scudetto, but their former manager is confident his current side will run them closer next season

Carlo Ancelotti believes have what it takes to disrupt ' dominance "sooner or later".

Juve travel to Stadio San Paolo on Sunday with a 13-point lead over their second-place hosts and appear destined to get their hands on an eighth consecutive Scudetto.

Ancelotti concedes Massimiliano Allegri's side have been "extraordinary" this season but has seen enough since joining Napoli last May to suggest they could soon end the Bianconeri's domestic dominance.

"The table does not lie, Juventus deserve credit, they are above average and we are very average," he told La Stampa.

"We played a few games wrong, but have had a good season.

"Juventus will come here to finish the Scudetto, by exploiting their characteristics: a solid defense, counterattack, competitive spirit, and the speed of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is very motivated and focused about what he has to do.

"He’s always the same, you do not have to say much, he’s one of those players that it is better to listen to."

Ancelotti added on the potential at Napoli: "Napoli can and must be able to compete with Juventus, otherwise, I would not have come here. Sooner or later we will win, I’m sure.

"The stress of the bench? If I knew it, then I would have accepted the national team job, but I need to work every day.

"The group of players here are less formed than Real, Bayern or for example, so you can have more impact, which reminds me of my experience in Milan.

"[Aurelio] De Laurentiis is similar to [Silvio] Berlusconi, he manages the club as a big family, and I feel like one of the family."

Napoli are currently unbeaten in their last seven Serie A games and hold a nine-point lead over third-place .