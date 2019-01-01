'An honour to have played with you’ - Mikel lauds retiring Petr Cech

The 36-year-old is set to call time on his illustrious football career and the Nigeria international has applauded his former teammate

John Obi Mikel has praised his former Chelsea eammate and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech who announced his decision to retire at the end of this season.

The goalie started his career with Chmel Blsany and played for Sparta Prague, Rennes before joining the Blues in 2004.

Cech won four Premier League titles, four FA Cup, three League Cup, two Community Shield, one Champions League and one Europa League trophy before joining Arsenal in 2015 to end his 11-year stay at the Stamford Bridge.

And the Nigeria international who played along with the goalkeeper for nine years before joining Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda in 2017 has taken to the social media to hail the 36-year-old.

“It has been an honour to have played and won so many trophies with you Petr Cech,” Mikel posted on Instagram.

“Cooking rematch, Good luck.”

Cech who has seven league appearances this season for Arsenal will hope his side claim victory over his former club Chelsea when they meet on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.