Ampomah and Ofori score for Fortuna Dusseldorf in German Cup win

The two men were on target to ensure a comeback triumph for the Flingeraner in the Cup on Saturday

Ghanaian duo Nana Ampomah and Kelvin Ofori got off to a flying start as they netted to help secure a 3-1 away victory over Villingen in the German Cup on Saturday.

In what was the opening game of the season for both clubs, Ampomah's second-half equaliser and Ofori's extra-time strike proved decisive as they steered the Flingeraner to the second round of the Cup at Stadion am Friedengrund.

The match was locked at 1-1 after normal time, with Swiss-born player Steven Ukoh breaking the deadlock for the home side with a penalty in the 42nd minute.

Eleven minutes after the interval, Ampomah brought Dusseldorf level, slotting home a rebound into the net after Thomas Pledl's first shot struck an opponent.

Pledle came into the game at the start of the second half, taking the place of international Bernard Tekpetey.

In the 62nd minute, 18-year-old Ofori was thrown into the match as a substitute for compatriot Ampomah and what an impact he would have in extra-time. Played through, the teenager drove a left-footed shot into the top left corner of the net from the edge of the box to make it 2-1 for his side in the 102nd minute.

Dusseldorf were not done just yet as Niko Geisselmann set up Rouwen Hennings to score a third goal four minutes to the end of the match.

Article continues below

Centre-back Kasim Adams, the fourth Ghanaian on the Flingeraner's roster, was not in the matchday squad as he only completed a move to the club on Thursday.

Dusseldorf will find out their opponents for the next phase of the Cup on August 18, with the second round draw slated for that day.

The Flingeraner's German adventure, however, kicks off with a game against on Saturday.