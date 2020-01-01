Azhan shifts focus to helping mother's food business

Perak defender Amirul Azhan has been spending his time away from the game helping his mother's eatery.

A number of Malaysian footballers have been taking advantage of the absence of competitions due to the Covid-19 outbreak by embarking on business ventures.

One such player is right back Amirul Azhan Aznan, who told the Malaysian Football League that he has been using his spare time to help his mother's eatery in Ipoh, AN 23 Char Kuey Teow.

"My mother's shop has been operating since 2015 with me co-managing it, but this time around we have to adopt a different approach due to the movement restriction order (MCO).

"I now I have to be more hands-on by taking orders from the customers, as well as delivering the orders themselves and marketing the business.

"Praise Allah, the reception is encouraging despite MCO and we sometimes can barely keep up with the orders. I've even been receiving help from Perak fans who help promote the business," said the defender.

The global coronavirus outbreak has opened his eyes to the uncertainties of becoming a professional footballer.

"In the first week of MCO, I was in disbelief that the league had to be suspended. Now I've realised that I need a back-up plan should something similar happen again.

"Nothing is certain as a footballer, and I have to be ready for the possibility that one day no coach is going to want us," said the 26-year old right back.