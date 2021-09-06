Al Thumama Stadium - When will the sixth Qatar 2022 World Cup venue be inaugurated?

Al Thumama is one of eight venues for the 2022 World Cup....

The Amir Cup 2021 final which will be held on October 22, 2021, will be played at the newly constructed Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar's Al Thumama district.

This will be the 49th edition of the premier cup competition of Qatar and the final will be played between Al Sadd and Al Rayyan. Al Sadd are the defending champions and have won the competition on 17 occasions in the past.

Last year, Al Sadd, managed by former FC Barcelona star Xavi Hernandez, had defeated Al Arab 2-1 in the final to win the trophy.

When will Al Thumama Stadium be inaugurated?

Al Thumama, a 40,000-seater capacity Stadium will be the sixth ready venue for the upcoming 2022 World Cup after Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Education City, Ahmad Bin Ali and Al Bayt stadiums. The newly constructed stadium will be inaugurated on October 22, 2021, on the occasion of the Amir Cup 2021 final.

The newly constructed stadium is designed by renowned Qatari architect Ibrahim M. Jaidah. It will host group stage matches as well as one quarter-final and one semifinal ties of the 2022 World Cup.

The Amir Cup 2021 final was originally scheduled to happen on May 14 at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Al-Sadd Sports Club but it was later postponed as the organisers wanted to host it in the presence of the fans.

Since May 2021, restrictions related to COVID-19 were slowly relaxed in Qatar. New health protocols were implemented which saw international sporting events being held in the country.

The 2021-22 season of the Qatar Stars League is all set to be kicked off on September 11 with Al Gharafa taking on Al Shamal in the opening match of the season. Xavi Hernandez-led Al Sadd are the defending champions of the league.