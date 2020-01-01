Amartey: Leicester City boss Rodgers makes revelation on Ghana star ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash

The Foxes manager looks ahead to Sunday's Premier League away fixture and hinted the Black Star could feature

Fit-again defender Daniel Amartey is in contention to make 's squad for Sunday's Premier League encounter with Hotspur, club boss Brendan Rodgers has stated.

The 25-year-old recently returned to training after spending two months on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury picked up while in action against West Ham United in October.

He was snubbed for Leicester's last three league games over match fitness concerns despite his availability but now looks set to complete his comeback with matchday involvement.

"Everyone [from Wednesday's 2-0 defeat to ] is available," Rodgers told pressmen in his team news on Friday ahead of Sunday's away clash with Tottenham, his club's official website reports.

"We will hopefully have Timothy Castagne as well, which will be great news to get him back.

"Apart from that, the squad will be the same. Daniel Amartey may well be available as well, so both those players [returning] will be great news for us.

"We’ll look over that at over the next 24 hours. He’s [Castagne] come through training very well. He was close for the game, but we felt it would be best to keep him out and get him ready for the weekend.

"If you’ve seen him play, you see the penetration he gives the team, his running ability off the ball, he gets in behind. He’s got great energy in the game, a great enthusiasm."

Amartey has made only two league appearances for Leicester so far this season, having just returned from a two-year injury layoff due to an ankle injury before suffering the hamstring setback.

He made his big comeback in a 5-2 away win over before being substituted in the 55th minute of what ended in a 3-0 home defeat to West Ham after sustaining the injury.

The Accra-born joined the Foxes from Danish side Copenhagen in 2015, helping the former win the Premier League title that year.

His recent injury predicaments have kept him out of national duty since 2018.

Having returned to the pitch, however, he is in line for a possible comeback to Ghana’s set-up when they reconvene for a 2022 qualifying matches against and Sao Tome and Principe in March next year.