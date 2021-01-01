Alonso's father says Chelsea star has 'learned' valuable lesson after testing period under Lampard

The Spanish full-back has been praised for keeping his head down and working his way back into the Blues' starting XI

Marcos Alonso's father says the Chelsea star has "learned" a valuable lesson after a testing period under Frank Lampard which saw him lose his place in the team.

Alonso was reduced to a bit-part role in Lampard's set-up following Ben Chilwell's arrival at Stamford Bridge from Leicester City last summer, with Emerson Palmieri also vying for a left-back berth.

However, Thomas Tuchel brought the Spaniard back in from the cold after replacing Lampard in January, and his father believes Alonso has earned a recall by staying positive and working hard behind the scenes.

What was said?

“This is football. It is very difficult for everything to go well for you for so long," Marcos Alonso Sr told Goal while discussing his son's struggles in the first half of the season.

"He has been a professional for 10 years and these things happen. From all this, you have to learn. And he has learned.

"The important thing is that, even without playing, Marcos kept working, training and doing what he had to. And, when another coach has come in and has trusted him, these are the results."

How has Alonso performed under Tuchel?

Alonso was handed his first minutes since September during a Premier League clash with Burnley on January 31, and he marked the occasion by scoring a thunderous volley which rounded off a 2-0 victory for the Blues.

The 30-year-old has started in four of Chelsea's five subsequent fixtures in all competitions, adding an extra dimension to Tuchel's attack in a wing-back role which allows him to drive into the final third.

However, Alonso gave his worst performance under Tuchel during a 1-1 draw with Southampton at the weekend, and his place could be under threat when the Blues take on Atletico Madrid in a last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday night.

The bigger picture

Having invested £50 million ($70m) in Chilwell's talents last year, that money is going to waste with the England international currently sitting on the bench week in, week out.

Alonso will have to prove he can deliver the goods consistently both in attack and defence to continue keeping Chilwell out of the team.

