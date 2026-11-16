'Almost everything went wrong!' – Joao Palhinha delivers honest verdict after Portugal's Denmark nightmare

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Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha has admitted his side endured a completely uninspired night during their 4-1 defeat to Denmark. Palhinha insisted that the squad will quickly regroup and secure first place in Group A4 against Wales.

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Shock defeat leaves Portugal reeling

Portugal's unblemished run under Jorge Jesus came to a crashing halt with a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Denmark in Braga. The home side lacked intensity and defensive structure throughout the evening, allowing the Danes to run away with a historic victory in Group A4. The heavy setback came on an emotional night paying tribute to retired legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Palhinha admits 'almost everything went wrong'

Midfielder Joao Palhinha didn't shy away from criticising the team's dismal performance, admitting that the squad failed to meet their usual high standards. According to RTP, Palhinha expressed his frustration while maintaining full belief in the dressing room's resilience.

"Almost everything went wrong, an uninspired night, it's very complicated. We made it too easy, and then it's easy to be penalized. Denmark deserved to win today's game, there's another game on Tuesday in Wales and we want to win," Palhinha declared.

Maintaining belief despite high expectations

Having won their opening four matches in the UEFA Nations League campaign, Portugal had raised expectations significantly prior to this stumbling block. Palhinha emphasized that one bad night does not define their entire journey under Jesus.

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"In the previous four games, the bar was set very high, everyone was hopeful, but we have another game on Tuesday. We weren't the best team when we won those four games, and the national team will react on Tuesday."

Next matches WAL UEFA Nations League A 14:45 POR

Securing top spot in Cardiff

Despite the crushing scoreline, Portugal remain at the summit of Group A4 with 12 points, three ahead of Denmark. Palhinha expressed absolute confidence ahead of their decisive final group match against Wales in Cardiff.

"I have absolutely no doubt that we will secure first place." Palhinha will be forced to watch from the sidelines in Cardiff due to suspension after picking up a yellow card.