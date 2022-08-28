'Almost broke his leg' - Lage and Neves slam referee as Schar escapes red in Wolves draw against Newcastle

Wolves boss Bruno Lage and forward Ruben Neves hit out at the referee for not showing Fabian Schar a red card during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wolves conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to an Allan Saint-Maximin wonder strike as Lage's side remain winless in the Premier League this season. Wolves felt aggrieved they were not awarded a penalty and also felt hard done by when they had a second goal chalked off from Raul Jimenez on a disappointing afternoon.

WHAT THEY SAID: On Schar's challenge on Pedro Neto, Lage said: "Ninety percent of the people after watching the image would say it's a red card. But the referee and the VAR take another decision. It should be a red card in my opinion."

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neves said: "At the end it is details. Maybe a detail when Neto almost broke his leg and the ref didn't run to the screen, that is one detail. Another detail is we score a second goal and the ref run to the screen. A lot of meetings before the season starts every-time, but then when you see our player almost breaking their leg from that tackle, and the ref doesn't go to the screen, we ask why we do so many meetings."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wolves are still winless after four games this season, picking up their second point on Sunday.

IN TWO PHOTOS: Wolves believe they didn't get any luck from referee decisions as they were halted by a Saint-Maximin wonder strike

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR WOLVES? Lage takes his pack to the south coast as Wolves take on Bournemouth on August 31, before taking on Southampton at home on September 3.