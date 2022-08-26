All Leeds aren't we? Whites preferred to Premier League giants in US

Leeds' popularity in the United States continues to soar following their strong start to the Premier League season under Jesse Marsch.

Marsch began US revolution at Leeds

Aaronson and Adams among summer signings

Whites in Champions League places after three games

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds are riding a star-spangled wave at the moment. Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams - led by Jesse Marsch - have helped the Whites to a brilliant start in the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Such has been the demand to watch Leeds across the Atlantic, their trip to Brighton on Saturday has been preferred by NBC to the other games at the same time involving Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool. Fans hoping to watch those three Premier League giants will have to tune into Peacock instead.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

THE VERDICT:

The United States of Leeds.

Todd Boehly won't be happy to know his team have been downgraded.

Imagine Pulisic being added to this Leeds team!