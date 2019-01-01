Alisson one of the best in the world - Alexander-Arnold

The Brazilian has been hailed by his young team-mate, who says the goalkeeper has made a difference to the culture at Anfield too

Trent Alexander-Arnold has told Goal that Alisson Becker is “one of the best in the world in his position” who has transformed the fortunes of as they prepare to take their title push to the next level against on Sunday.

The international arrived from in the summer of 2018 for a then-world record fee for a goalkeeper of £65 million and he has since been an influential figure in Liverpool’s championship challenge, keeping 14 clean sheets in 26 league fixtures.

And full-back Alexander-Arnold says the custodian’s addition has been a huge boost as the club pushes to fill their squad with world-class talent.

“Obviously it’s important for any team that wants to be really successful to try to have the best players that they possibly can in all positions and I think Alisson is definitely one of the best in the world in his position. He’s shown that many times already for us.”

Liverpool’s improved defensive record since last season with Alisson between the sticks has seen them become serious challengers for a first league title in 29 years, sitting level on points with leaders with this weekend’s trip to Old Trafford representing a vital game in hand.

But the defender adds that Alisson’s effect stretches way beyond his ability to shore up the previously suspect Liverpool back-line.

“He’s an incredible player and a really good person off the pitch as well, which is something that’s important for any team and especially us because we like to have a good team bond and he’s fitted in straight away and shown that he can adapt as well.

“So he’s really changed a lot of things at the club.”

Alisson gained a great reputation across Europe after helping Roma to the semi-finals last season before being eliminated by eventual runners-up Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold is set to start at Old Trafford having made his latest return to the Merseysiders’ line-up after four weeks out with a knee injury.

With Manchester City in action in Sunday’s final against at Wembley, Liverpool could return to the top of the Premier League table with a win or a draw at the Theatre of Dreams.