Alisson ‘in football to make history’ as Liverpool switch focus to Premier League & Champions League crowns

The Brazil international goalkeeper is a European and world champion at club level, but the intention is to land even more silverware in 2020

Alisson admits to being “in football to make history”, with ’s goalkeeper switching his attention back to Premier League and matters after helping the Reds to Club World Cup glory.

For the first time in the club’s illustrious history, FIFA’s global crown has been claimed by those at Anfield.

A 1-0 victory over Flamengo, secured courtesy of Roberto Firmino’s extra-time winner, has seen Jurgen Klopp’s side add another notable entry to a roll of honour which has already delivered two continental successes in 2019.

The challenge now facing Liverpool is to build from this point, with a first domestic title in 30 years very much within their reach.

Alisson hopes to help the Reds over that line, with a 10-point lead held at present, while also adding to his medal collection in cup competitions after making a £65 million ($85m) move to with the intention of re-writing the record books.

The international told the club’s official website after landing Club World Cup glory in : “It means a lot. We are in football to make history and to do our best.

“When I arrived at Liverpool, I arrived with the mentality to win everything because the club offered me the opportunity to win everything.

“We have a strong team, we are fighting for the Premier League. We fought for it last year and we are fighting now. We will fight again for the Champions League, now we fought for this title.

“We just need to keep going, to keep working hard – and I think this is a strong mentality of our team – and we just need to push again.”

Alisson added on playing a leading role in Liverpool’s latest triumph: “It’s amazing, the first ever club world champion for Liverpool.

“We are really happy to be here and we are really happy that we bring the trophy to our city, to our club. We love football, we love to play and we enjoy every championship that we play and we have more to come now.”

Alisson and Firmino, who took in Copa America glory alongside one another over the summer, helped to dash the dreams of fellow countrymen as they sent Flamengo back to Brazil empty-handed.

Firmino has endured a tough time in front of goal at club level of late, but netted in both of Liverpool’s games at the Club World Cup and was never doubted by those alongside him at Anfield.

“It is Bobby’s quality, his moves, and he is really calm in front of goal,” Alisson added.

“He trains like that, so when you train like that and you are concentrating, you arrive on the pitch and you do the right things. I’m really, really happy that he scored, he’s a guy who deserves everything and we are really happy.”