Brazil's sizeable Premier League contingent has been given the all-clear to represent their nation in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers following a change in the country's quarantine protocols.

The likes of Alisson, Ederson and Gabriel Jesus had to stay home in the last qualifying window due to the United Kingdom's red list, which is reciprocated in Brazil.

Now, though, they will have no problems linking up with their colleagues, while Uruguay were also given cause to celebrate as Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is cleared to play against Brazil on Thursday, October 14.

What does the new law say?

Previously, any individual, Brazilian or foreign, arriving in Brazil from the United Kingdom would have to go into isolation.

But that rule has now been relaxed just in time for this triple-header of World Cup qualifiers.

The Brazilian government's Directive 658, which came into force on Tuesday, stipulates that any traveller must present a negative PCR test prior to boarding the plane, but lifts the need to go into quarantine after landing on Brazilian soil.

That rule is valid for both Brazilian nationals and overseas visitors, and effectively approves the previous request made by the country's FA to allow an exception to the restrictions for Selecao players and Cavani.

Last week, the UK made its own concessions by reducing the strictness of isolation requirements for players returning from South American nations, measures which in September led to almost every Premier League club refusing to release their stars for the qualifiers.

Which players are affected?

Brazil boast no fewer than nine Premier League-based players in their latest World Cup qualifying squad.

Liverpool's Alisson and Fabinho and Man City pair Ederson and Gabriel Jesus are joined by colleagues from several other clubs: Brazil captain Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Emerson (Tottenham), Fred (Man Utd), Raphinha (Leeds) and Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, a late call-up after Casemiro was ruled out with a dental infection.

Cavani, meanwhile, is the only other player affected by the new ruling, as Tite's men play back-to-back away games against Venezuela and Colombia on October 7 and 10 before hosting Uruguay in Manaus four days later.

That should mean there will be no repeat of the chaotic scenes witnessed during Argentina's visit to Sao Paulo in September.

The repeat of the Copa America final was called off after just five minutes when health officials invaded the pitch in a bid to detain four Albiceleste players who had failed to declare they had been in the UK prior to entering Brazil.

Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Cristian Romero and Gio Lo Celso were among the few Premier League players to travel, and eventually managed to leave the country after a tense stand-off with authorities in Arena Corinthians.

The rules also caught up with Corinthians and Flamengo recruits Willian and Andreas Pereira, with the former stopped from debuting with his new club until he fulfilled a quarantine period and the latter facing suspension for flouting regulations after arriving from Manchester United.

